Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Swissvale Presbyterian Church
BONNIE R. (DUNCAN) MITSCH

BONNIE R. (DUNCAN) MITSCH Obituary
MITSCH BONNIE R. (DUNCAN)

Suddenly on Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Florida, of Harrison City, formerly of Swissvale. Beloved wife of 51 years to Donald L. Mitsch; loving mother of Colleen, Matthew and his wife, Kelly; dear "Ba" to Mitchell; dear "Grammy" to Emily; sister of Cheryl West, Denise Duncan (Craig), Carol Hill (Jeremy) and Maureen Duncan. Bonnie is also survived by her loving numerous nieces and nephews. She was the center of her family and a friend to all. Friends received 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A Service will be held at the Swissvale Presbyterian Church on Friday morning at 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
