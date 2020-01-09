|
STOICOVY BORIS J.
Age 91, was called to the Lord, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, of Whitehall. Beloved husband and shared soul of 60 years to the late Lucy M. "Luba" (Triko) Stoicovy; extraordinary father of Steve, Diane and the late Alex; adored Dedo of Jimmy; son of the late James E. and Velica A. Stoicovy; brother of the late Alexander and John Stoicovy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. His unwavering positivity and wit was always there when we most needed it. The wisdom and life values that he imparted through example of how he lived his life, will always be cherished. Boris will be remembered by all who knew him as a honorable and true gentleman. There will be no visitation. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, in Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Sava Cemetery. Arrangements by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions in his memory to Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 450 Maxwell Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020