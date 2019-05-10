Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
DR. BORIS KUSHNER

DR. BORIS KUSHNER Obituary
KUSHNER DR. BORIS

Dr. Boris Kushner passed away on May 7, 2019. Boris was a mathematician, a teacher, a poet, a memoirist and literary critic, and an inspiring human being. Born in the Soviet Union during the Second World War, Boris lost his father at the age of one. Raised by his mother and two older siblings, he grew up to be a gifted young man and studied under mathematics' greats such as A.A. Markov and A.N. Kolmogorov. He received his Ph.D. in mathematics from Moscow State University in 1966 and worked at the Computing Center of the Russian Academy of Science for 23 years. His book "Lectures on Constructive Mathematical Analysis" was published in Russia and the US by the American Mathematical Society. Boris emigrated to the US with his family in 1989. He taught mathematics at the University of Pittsburgh, Johnstown for 27 years before retiring as a Professor Emeritus in 2017. Outside his mathematics career, Boris was a prolific Russian poetry writer, publishing several books of poems and receiving international acclaim. A lover of classical music, he enjoyed collecting rare recordings and was fascinated by music history, always eager to share various anecdotes from biographies of great composers and performers. Boris is survived by his wife, Dr. Marina Kameneva; son, Alexander; daughter, Yulia; granddaughter, Susanna; and grandson-in-law, Patrick. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, (12 noon-1 p.m.) Interment Homewood Cemetery. Anyone who knew and loved Boris as we did is welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, 4400 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, one of his favorite places where he spent great many days feeding his insatiable mind. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 10, 2019
