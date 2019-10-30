|
|
CULP BOYD
Age 72, of Bridgeville, on October 27, 2019. Beloved son of the late Ann and Richard Kouche; loving brother of Lizann (Jeff) Hilty and the late Blaine Kouche; uncle of Jeffrey (Simone) Hilty, Jordan Hilty and Joey Hilty; great-uncle of Sydney and Isa Hilty. A veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army. Friends received Wednesday, 3-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the . View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019