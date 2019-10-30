Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:30 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
BOYD CULP Obituary
CULP BOYD

Age 72, of Bridgeville, on October 27, 2019. Beloved son of the late Ann and Richard Kouche; loving brother of Lizann (Jeff) Hilty and the late Blaine Kouche; uncle of Jeffrey (Simone) Hilty, Jordan Hilty and Joey Hilty; great-uncle of Sydney and Isa Hilty. A veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army. Friends received Wednesday, 3-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the . View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
