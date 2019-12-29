Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Peter's Creek Baptist Church
BRAD PETERSON Obituary
PETERSON BRAD

Age 59, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, of Venetia. Beloved son of Lois (Kitterman) Peterson and the late Don, Sr.; loving brother of Don, Jr. (Jen); cherished uncle of Mark (Liz) and Mike (Age); great-uncle of Sloane, Henry, Elise and Finn; also survived by Uncle Reed and several friends. Brad enjoyed people as well as watching his favorite programs on Motor Trend Network and listening to 70's and 80's music. He was a faithful member of Peter's Creek Baptist Church and attended regular Sunday School. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday, December 30, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Prayers will be held Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in Peter's Creek Baptist Church. If desired, family suggests contributions to UPMC Mercy's McAuley Inn or Peter's Creek Baptist Church. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
