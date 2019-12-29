|
|
PETERSON BRAD
Age 59, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, of Venetia. Beloved son of Lois (Kitterman) Peterson and the late Don, Sr.; loving brother of Don, Jr. (Jen); cherished uncle of Mark (Liz) and Mike (Age); great-uncle of Sloane, Henry, Elise and Finn; also survived by Uncle Reed and several friends. Brad enjoyed people as well as watching his favorite programs on Motor Trend Network and listening to 70's and 80's music. He was a faithful member of Peter's Creek Baptist Church and attended regular Sunday School. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday, December 30, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Prayers will be held Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in Peter's Creek Baptist Church. If desired, family suggests contributions to UPMC Mercy's McAuley Inn or Peter's Creek Baptist Church. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019