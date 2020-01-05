Home

Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
BRADFORD W. BAILEY

BRADFORD W. BAILEY Obituary
BAILEY BRADFORD W.

Bradford W. Bailey, of O'Hara, passed away suddenly on December 29, 2019, his 63rd birthday.  Brad was the son of Barbara W. Bailey of O'Hara, and the late Donald C. Bailey.  He is survived by his brother, Craig Bailey and sister-in-law, Judy Bailey of Susanville, CA; and sister, Brooke Bailey of Palo Alto, CA.  He is also survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.  Brad was a kind and caring person who will be deeply missed by his family.  Funeral arrangements are private. Professional Services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
