|
|
PHELPS, JR. BRADLEY LAWRENCE
It is with great sadness that we are sharing the passing of our beloved son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend, Bradley Lawrence Phelps, Jr. "Little Brad" passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Plainfield, NJ at the age of 33. Born in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on February 14, 1987, he was the cherished son of Laurie Ann Schneider of Deposit, NY and Bradley Lawrence Phelps of Hopewell. Brad was a graduate of Hopewell High School and had attended West Virginia University. In addition to his parents, he will be greatly missed by sisters, Sarah Mulcahey (Michael) of Scotch Plains, NJ and Lindsay Marie Phelps (Brian Kravec) of Cranberry. He was fondly called Bubba by his adored niece, Aurora and his nephew Hawthorne. Also, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Bradley was kind, non-judgmental, tender-hearted and filled with much empathy. Bradley never had a bad word to say about anyone. Our hearts are sore with grief and we don't know how we will go on. We miss you so much. Visitation Monday, 2-4, 6-8 at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Father Frank Kurimsky, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020