BRADLEY MICHAEL RAMAGE

BRADLEY MICHAEL RAMAGE Obituary
RAMAGE BRADLEY MICHAEL

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Bradley Michael Ramage, a loving father, husband and son, on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was a kind and loving son, father and husband and a dear friend to so many, he will be sadly missed. A source of inspiration, hope and unyielding support, Bradley is survived by his wife, Michelle Ramage; son, Tristan Ramage; and his parents, Barbra Budiscak Ramage and James B. Ramage. He is loved and admired by many who he touched in the hockey community, his work with Sunrise Medical, participation with the US Paralympic Team, and the Pittsburgh Steelwheelers. In lieu of flowers, the Family requests that donations be made to the Pittsburgh Steelwheelers' in Bradley's name. Please visit www.steelwheelers.com for more information on how to donate. A life, so beautiful, will be honored with a Celebration of Life. Details will be announced at a later date. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., entrusted with arrangements.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 2, 2019
