SCHAFFNER BRADLEY "ACE"
After living a full life in a short 33 years, Bradley Schaffner, our precious son, brother and friend died on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Bradley was charismatic, authentic, a mad-genius and witty. He endured great struggles with both physical and emotional pain, but he did not wallow or complain. He loved life and fiercely loved his family and friends. Our world will not be the same without his booming laugh, bear hugs, nicknames, intellectual diatribes, and unique way of connecting with and comforting others. He will be missed by all of us that loved him and knew him. Bradley "Ace" is survived by his parents, Bill and Barbara Schaffner; his sisters, Mehgan Peetz and husband, Allan Peetz and Laura Gray and husband, Jeremy Gray; along with nephews and nieces, Sawyer Peetz, Emma Gray, Everett Peetz, Nathanael Gray, Callie-Beth Gray and Josephine Peetz. Services will be at Allegheny Alliance Church, 250 East Ohio Street, Pittsburgh, PA. Viewing will be on Sunday August 18, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a service on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with a light lunch and a time to share your memories to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Schaffner Family Fund at the Pittsburgh Foundation in his name at www.PittsburghFoundation.org\Schaffner please put Bradley's name in the comment section. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019