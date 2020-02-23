Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
BRADY SCOTT
BRADY ARTHUR SCOTT

BRADY ARTHUR SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT BRADY ARTHUR

Age 65, of Penn Hills, peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020. He is survived by significant other and soulmate, Laura Fitzpatrick; stepfather of Kelly (Joe) Belmont, Kristen (Mike) Stoltz and Bryan Fitzpatrick; pappy of Ashley Beck, Brittany, J.T., Kyle and Jase Belmont and Skyler and Kaleb Stoltz; also survived by six great-grandchildren; brother of Jay Scott and Cynthia Scott. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Brady's life at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
