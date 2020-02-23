|
SCOTT BRADY ARTHUR
Age 65, of Penn Hills, peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020. He is survived by significant other and soulmate, Laura Fitzpatrick; stepfather of Kelly (Joe) Belmont, Kristen (Mike) Stoltz and Bryan Fitzpatrick; pappy of Ashley Beck, Brittany, J.T., Kyle and Jase Belmont and Skyler and Kaleb Stoltz; also survived by six great-grandchildren; brother of Jay Scott and Cynthia Scott. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Brady's life at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020