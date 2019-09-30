Home

Soxman Funeral Home
BRANDON H. PATTON

BRANDON H. PATTON Obituary
PATTON BRANDON H.

Age 24, of Plum, on Saturday, September 28, 2019.  Father of Cameron; son of Ron and Nancy Patton; brother of Justin (Chelsea) Patton; boyfriend of Leah Palko; grandson of Hugh and Patricia Patton and Howard and Diane Erdley; stepfather of Cali Ringle; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.  Friends received, Monday, 6-9 p.m. and Tuesday, 1-3 and 6-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills,  where a Service will be held, Wednesday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for Cameron's education. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
