PATTON BRANDON H.
Age 24, of Plum, on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Father of Cameron; son of Ron and Nancy Patton; brother of Justin (Chelsea) Patton; boyfriend of Leah Palko; grandson of Hugh and Patricia Patton and Howard and Diane Erdley; stepfather of Cali Ringle; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends received, Monday, 6-9 p.m. and Tuesday, 1-3 and 6-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Wednesday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for Cameron's education.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019