Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:45 AM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
1931 - 2019
Of Shaler Twp., passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the age 88. He was born March 5, 1931, to the late Sophie and Louis Belich. Branko was a 1950 graduate of Duquesne High School. Beloved husband for 54 years to Mary Ellen (Murphy) Belich; he is also survived by several neices and nephews. Branko was avid Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates fan. Brother of the late Diane (the late George) Dremic, George (Dolores) Belich, and Michael (Evelyn) Belich. Friends received Friday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main St., Sharpsburg, PA 15215, where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
