PAGE BRENDA E.
On Sunday, July 21, 2019, age 69 of Braddock, PA. Mother of Ericka Kinard; daughter of Alphia Christian; sister of Walter Page and Ralph Brandon. Also survived by two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 25, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, Fourth and Camp Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 where the funeral service will be held Thursday, 12 p.m. after the visitation. Interment Private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019