JUMBA, S.C. SISTER BRENDA
(Formerly, SISTER BRENDA MARIE), age79, died at Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill in Greensburg, on February 25, 2020. Born in Braddock, Sister Brenda entered the congregation of the Sisters of Charity on September 8, 1958, from St. Barnabas Parish, Swissvale. Preceded in death by her parents, Stephen E. and Mary E. (Elish) Jumba, she is survived by a brother, Stephen E. (Sharon) Jumba, and three sisters: Mary Ann (Richard) Bolton, Stephanie (George) Duckstein, Angela (John) Lipchick, and many nieces and nephews. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Seton Hill University and a master's degree in education from Duquesne University. Sister Brenda taught students in schools of the dioceses of Greensburg, Phoenix, Pittsburgh and the Archdiocese of Washington. She was principal of St. James School, Apollo, 1984-1988, and principal of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral School, Greensburg, from 1988-1995. From 1995-1996, she served as principal at St. Therese School, Munhall and was then assigned as principal at St. Alphonsus School, Wexford from 1996 through 2001. From 2002, Sister Brenda taught at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Carnegie until 2004, when she became the coordinator of Arts and Crafts at the Little Sisters of the Poor on Benton Avenue, a position she had until 2010. From 2010 to 2011, Sister Brenda served at the Elizabeth Seton Senior Center in Brookline. At the time of her 50th jubilee, Sister Brenda stated, "The aspect of religious life that I have found most satisfying, rewarding and surprising is to plant seeds of faith and to nurture the growth of that faith in love of the Lord. Justice, integrity and love play a vital part in my life. Throughout my life as a Sister of Charity, I have grown in wisdom, knowledge and love of the Lord." Arrangements: Visitation: Friday, February 28 2 – 7 p.m., Saturday, February 29 9 – 11 a.m. Vigil: Friday, February 28 7 p.m. Funeral: Saturday, February 29 11 a.m., Caritas Christi Motherhouse, Mt. Thor Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity, De Paul Center, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For more information visit the website, www.scsh.org