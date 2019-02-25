Home

George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Wexford, PA
BRENDA LEA CORCORAN

BRENDA LEA CORCORAN Obituary
CORCORAN BRENDA LEA

Age 43 of Wexford after a courageous five and a half year  battle with acute myeloid leukemia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, surrounded by her family praying and singing to her. Dear daughter of Nanci and John Corcoran; loving wife of James D. Boyd, Jr.; precious mother of Rowan Corcoran; and sister of the late Jason Corcoran.  Brenda was a graduate of North Allegheny H.S., and Indiana University of PA, where she received a bachelors degree in music and a masters degree in counseling.  Family and friends received Monday 1-4 and 6-9 p.m., at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090.  Funeral mass on Tuesday at 10 a.m., in St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford. Everyone please meet at church.  In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 1-800-720-2557 or concordialm.org 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
