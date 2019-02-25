CORCORAN BRENDA LEA

Age 43 of Wexford after a courageous five and a half year battle with acute myeloid leukemia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, surrounded by her family praying and singing to her. Dear daughter of Nanci and John Corcoran; loving wife of James D. Boyd, Jr.; precious mother of Rowan Corcoran; and sister of the late Jason Corcoran. Brenda was a graduate of North Allegheny H.S., and Indiana University of PA, where she received a bachelors degree in music and a masters degree in counseling. Family and friends received Monday 1-4 and 6-9 p.m., at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 10 a.m., in St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford. Everyone please meet at church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 1-800-720-2557 or concordialm.org