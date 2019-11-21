Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
BRENDA M. DeSABETINO

BRENDA M. DeSABETINO Obituary
DeSABETINO BRENDA M.

Age 61, of Lawrenceville, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Clare DeSabetino; beloved companion of Eric White; dear mother of Heather Ban; proud nana of Chassiti, Ronald, Jonny, and Andy Ireland and her step-grandchildren, Brenden, Bryce, and Briley Pawlik; great-great-grandmother of Colton Kendall Ban; she loved and is survived by six sisters, two brothers, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins and son-in-law, Ray Pawlik. Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a blessing service will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
