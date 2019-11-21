|
DeSABETINO BRENDA M.
Age 61, of Lawrenceville, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Clare DeSabetino; beloved companion of Eric White; dear mother of Heather Ban; proud nana of Chassiti, Ronald, Jonny, and Andy Ireland and her step-grandchildren, Brenden, Bryce, and Briley Pawlik; great-great-grandmother of Colton Kendall Ban; she loved and is survived by six sisters, two brothers, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins and son-in-law, Ray Pawlik. Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a blessing service will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019