Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
FUSCO BRENDA M. (DEEL)

Age 73, of Economy Borough, formerly of Coraopolis, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved mother of Angela and Michelle Fusco; proud Grammy of Bella Kaguyutan; loving sister of Diane Foster (Eddie), Phyllis Deel, and Bryan Deel; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday 11 a.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Rd., (724) 772-8800.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
