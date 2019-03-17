|
FUSCO BRENDA M. (DEEL)
Age 73, of Economy Borough, formerly of Coraopolis, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved mother of Angela and Michelle Fusco; proud Grammy of Bella Kaguyutan; loving sister of Diane Foster (Eddie), Phyllis Deel, and Bryan Deel; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday 11 a.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Rd., (724) 772-8800.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019