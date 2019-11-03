|
|
THOMPSON BRENDA
Brenda Thompson, 79, of Glenshaw, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born December 19, 1939, daughter of the late Joseph Daniel and Nina Mae (Phillips) Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Thomas Thompson, Jr.; and her sister, Norma. Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Bryan Thompson (Sandra) and Gail Thompson Greene; four grandchildren, Devin Thompson, Autumn Thompson, Troy Thompson and Ethan Greene; one sister, Dana; three nieces and one nephew. Brenda was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a hard worker, employed at East Liberty Electroplating Inc. for 20 plus years. She was a member of Red Hat Society for many years. Brenda was passionate about nature and loved feeding the birds outside. She also greatly enjoyed playing cards. She will be truly missed by family and friends. Interment was held privately at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Cheswick, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019