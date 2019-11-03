Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home, P.C. - Glenshaw
2702 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
(412) 486-9086
Resources
More Obituaries for BRENDA THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRENDA THOMPSON


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRENDA THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON BRENDA

Brenda Thompson, 79, of Glenshaw, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born December 19, 1939, daughter of the late Joseph Daniel and Nina Mae (Phillips) Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Thomas Thompson, Jr.; and her sister, Norma. Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Bryan Thompson (Sandra) and Gail Thompson Greene; four grandchildren, Devin Thompson, Autumn Thompson, Troy Thompson and Ethan Greene; one sister, Dana; three nieces and one nephew. Brenda was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a hard worker, employed at East Liberty Electroplating Inc. for 20 plus years. She was a member of Red Hat Society for many years. Brenda was passionate about nature and loved feeding the birds outside. She also greatly enjoyed playing cards. She will be truly missed by family and friends. Interment was held privately at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Cheswick, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRENDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -