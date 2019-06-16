MCGOWAN BRENDAN A.

Age 18, of North Huntington, tragically passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Son of David and Darlen (Daugherty) McGowan. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David E. Daugherty; and paternal grandparents, Judge Bernard J. McGowan and Mary Aileen McGowan; a beloved friend; and his pup, Bailey. He is survived by his sister, Kaitlynn McGowan; aunts, Kathy (David) Fertal and Mary Ann (Tim) Senecal; uncles, Brian J. McGowan and Kevin J. (Cassandra) McGowan; numerous cousins and friends; and two canine companions, Hannah and Nia. Friends will be received at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntington, on Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m., in Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McGowan family for a future scholarship program. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.