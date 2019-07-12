Home

Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
2326 Jenny Lind
McKeesport, PA 15132
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Olive First Baptist Church
451 Park Avenue
Clairton, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Olive First Baptist Church
451 Park Avenue
Clairton, PA
View Map
BRETT S. FORT


1959 - 2019
BRETT S. FORT Obituary
FORT BRETT S.

Age 59, of McKeesport, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at home. Born August 19, 1959, son of the late Jimmy Lee and Betty Lou Carter Fort. A former member of Mt. Olive First Baptist Church, served in the United States Marine Corps, and received his associate degree from C.C.A.C. Brett was an Electrician with the I.B.E.W. Local 5 and owner of Fortitude Handyman Services. Survivors include daughter, Phoenix N. Fort-Moore of Pittsburgh; son, Stephen L. Fort (Janaya) of Clairton; stepdaughter, Meagan K. Edwards of Lorton, Virginia; nine grandsons; sister, Tierra Jones of Clairton. Family will receive friends Monday at 11:00 in Mt. Olive First Baptist Church, 451 Park Avenue, Clairton, Pennsylvania, where services will be held at 12:00 with Rev. Dr. William C. Callaway officiating. Arrangements entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., McKeesport, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019
