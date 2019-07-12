|
|
FORT BRETT S.
Age 59, of McKeesport, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at home. Born August 19, 1959, son of the late Jimmy Lee and Betty Lou Carter Fort. A former member of Mt. Olive First Baptist Church, served in the United States Marine Corps, and received his associate degree from C.C.A.C. Brett was an Electrician with the I.B.E.W. Local 5 and owner of Fortitude Handyman Services. Survivors include daughter, Phoenix N. Fort-Moore of Pittsburgh; son, Stephen L. Fort (Janaya) of Clairton; stepdaughter, Meagan K. Edwards of Lorton, Virginia; nine grandsons; sister, Tierra Jones of Clairton. Family will receive friends Monday at 11:00 in Mt. Olive First Baptist Church, 451 Park Avenue, Clairton, Pennsylvania, where services will be held at 12:00 with Rev. Dr. William C. Callaway officiating. Arrangements entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., McKeesport, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019