BRIAN ANDREW JACOBS

BRIAN ANDREW JACOBS Obituary
JACOBS BRIAN ANDREW

Age 34, on Monday, April 1, 2019, of Erie, formerly of Baldwin Boro. Beloved son of Thomas and Dina (Scotillo) Jacobs; cherished brother of Daniel (Whitney), Michael, and Joseph; loving uncle of Ryan; preceded in death by grandfathers, Andrew Jacobs and Donald Scotillo; special great-aunt, Agnes Cloherty; grandson of Dorothymae (Sharpe) Jacobs and Johanna (Monroe) Scotillo; nephew of Andrew (Katherine) and James (Jill) Jacobs, Diana (Jim) Scotillo-Wenta, and Donald Scotillo; special cousin of Christina (Bobby) Sowa; and cousins, Andrew (Lauren), James, Nicole, Dominic, Anthony, Brayden, Mia, and the late Emily. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., and Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Monday morning in the chapel at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made in memory to the Creative and Expressive Arts Therapy (CEAT) program at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (givetochildrens.org/CEAT), Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, c/o PNC Bank, PO Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253. Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
