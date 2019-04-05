JACOBS BRIAN ANDREW

Age 34, on Monday, April 1, 2019, of Erie, formerly of Baldwin Boro. Beloved son of Thomas and Dina (Scotillo) Jacobs; cherished brother of Daniel (Whitney), Michael, and Joseph; loving uncle of Ryan; preceded in death by grandfathers, Andrew Jacobs and Donald Scotillo; special great-aunt, Agnes Cloherty; grandson of Dorothymae (Sharpe) Jacobs and Johanna (Monroe) Scotillo; nephew of Andrew (Katherine) and James (Jill) Jacobs, Diana (Jim) Scotillo-Wenta, and Donald Scotillo; special cousin of Christina (Bobby) Sowa; and cousins, Andrew (Lauren), James, Nicole, Dominic, Anthony, Brayden, Mia, and the late Emily. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., and Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Monday morning in the chapel at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made in memory to the Creative and Expressive Arts Therapy (CEAT) program at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (givetochildrens.org/CEAT), Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, c/o PNC Bank, PO Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253. Please send condolences to:

