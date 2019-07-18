BARCIC BRIAN

A bright light went out on Marco Island, Friday, July 12, 2019 when Brian passed from this earth. A wonderful husband, father and friend he will be tremendously missed. He was born in Pittsburgh, December 5, 1925, a son of the late Frank and Emma (Ljubic) Barcic. Brian was a proud Navy veteran and after his discharge in 1946 he entered the University of Pittsburgh where he earned his bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering. Brian was employed by Westinghouse as an Engineer until he retired in 1984. Also in 1946, Brian married Marie Mance and together they began buying and renting apartment buildings throughout Pittsburgh, all while raising 10 children. He was known throughout Western Pennsylvania as an astute business man who would consummate a deal with a handshake. Upon retirement and after Marie's death, in 1986, Brian permanently moved to the condo he had purchased on Marco Island. It was there he met his present wife, Shirlee Vann and eventually they married in 1989. Brian was previously a Kiwanian of the year and chairman of the Kiwanis 4th of July Party on the Beach for several years. In 1999, he and Shirlee were named Humanitarians of the Year. Brian was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Marco Island Historical Society and for years known by friends as "the Mayor of Marco Island." He will long be remembered for his wicked sense of humor which he maintained throughout his life. Beloved husband of Shirlee and the late Marie; devoted father of Susan (Frank) Cecchetti, Sharon (Robert) Full, Brian (Paula), Bruce, Bart (Sue), Blaine (Michele), Brad (Kim), Sandy Holified, Sheila (Keith) Farley and the late Blair Barcic (survived by Patty); stepfather of Robert (Opal) Vann and Stevi (Ian) Murphy; also survived by 28 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Family and friends will gather at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. with an Interment Service in Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for all their kindness and care. If desired, the family would like memorials made to Kiwanis Club of Marco Island or the Marco Island Historical Society. laughlinfuneralhome.com.