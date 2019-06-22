CARNEVALE BRIAN

Age 46, of Bethel Park, PA, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born on March 19, 1973, he was the loving son of Ginger (Rich) Tracey and James (Cindy) Carnevale. Loving husband to Melanie Carnevale; cherished father to Kathryn, Dominick, Alyssa, and Anthony Carnevale; loving grandson to Mary Petruso; dear brother to Jeremy Carnevale, Candace Brown, Shannon and Tara Tracey. Brian was an animal lover and an outdoorsmen who enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He most importantly loved spending time with his children and will be dearly missed. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6- 8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A blessing service will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.