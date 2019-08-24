|
|
DONALDSON BRIAN
Age 49, passed away peacefully in St. Louis, MO on August 5, 2019 after a courageous battle against esophageal cancer. He was a graduate of Franklin Regional High School, earned a Bachelor Degree in Finance from Pennsylvania State University and later a Master's degree from The Smeal College Of Business from Penn State. He started his career with Edward Jones in Franklin, PA in 1992. In 2006, he moved to London, England to help establish an Edward Jones presence in The UK before moving to their company headquarters in St. Louis as a General Partner. He is survived by his wife, Anya; his stepson, Max of St. Louis, MO; his parents, Dave and Carol Donaldson of Murrysville; his favorite sister, Lisa of Pittsburgh and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He loved his family and friends...and people, in general. He always had a smile, a kind word and a willingness to nurture everyone that he met. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville, PA on September 7th at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10-10:45 a.m. in the Narthex of the church. Contributions may be made in Brian's memory to Pedal for the Cause, www.mypedalthecause.org, Team Edward Jones, ID 129416 or Mother of Sorrows Outreach, 4202 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019