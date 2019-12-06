Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 27, of Munhall on December 4, 2019. Beloved son of Jeffery W. Greenhow and Patricia (Alex) (Piechowicz) Kurta; loving brother of Chelsea Greenhow and Christopher Greenhow; and cherished uncle of Peyton. Brian was an employee of OK Grocery. Friends received on Sunday from 2 – 4 and 6 -8 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St. Munhall 412-461-6394 where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Keith Kaufold

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
