NOVICKI, SR. BRIAN J.
Loving husband of 35 years and father of one, passed away on July 9, 2019, at the age of 58. Brian was born on December 24, 1960. His life was filled with a love of outdoor activities, cars and motorcycles. He spent his career working in the energy industry for Allegheny Power, First Energy, Duquesne Light, and most recently Itron. Brian is survived by his wife of 35 years, Melina; his son, Brian (wife Kathryn Ging); his brother, Stephen Novicki (wife Carol Novicki); his sister, Patricia Difilippo; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Brian's family asks that you please donate to . (stjude.org)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019