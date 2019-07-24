Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN NOVICKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN J. NOVICKI Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRIAN J. NOVICKI Sr. Obituary
NOVICKI, SR. BRIAN J.

Loving husband of 35 years and father of one, passed away on July 9, 2019, at the age of 58. Brian was born on December 24, 1960. His life was filled with a love of outdoor activities, cars and motorcycles. He spent his career working in the energy industry for Allegheny Power, First Energy, Duquesne Light, and most recently Itron. Brian is survived by his wife of 35 years, Melina; his son, Brian (wife Kathryn Ging); his brother, Stephen Novicki (wife Carol Novicki); his sister, Patricia Difilippo; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Brian's family asks that you please donate to . (stjude.org)

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.