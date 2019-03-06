SMAGLO BRIAN J.

Suddenly on March 4, 2019, age 44 of West Homestead. Brian was born in Pittsburgh; loving son of Carolyn (Bill) Kish and the late Leon Smaglo; Beloved fiancé of Jeannie Keebler; loving father of Alyssa, Braelyn and Chloe; also many aunts, uncles and cousins; Brian was a cook for Bob Evans and was a devoted sports fan, especially for the Penguins, Steelers and Pirates. Family and friends received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394) where a Blessing Service will take place on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Brian's children. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.