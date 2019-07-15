Home

Of Squirrel Hill, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, July 14, 2019, age 59, of complications due to sepsis. Beloved son of the late Howard J. Lewis and is survived by his mother, Betty Lewis-Kaiserman. Brian was a loving brother to his sister, Debra Michelle Lomis (Tom) and caring uncle to Jessica Filson (Chris) and Elisabeth Nicole and Marissa Marie Lomis. Brian had a zest and appreciation for life and family and was truly loved and will be dearly missed. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian's name may be made to . .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 15, 2019
