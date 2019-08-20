|
LEWELLYN BRIAN
Age 49, of South Park, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 16, 2019. Brian is survived by his loving father, Marshall Lewellyn, Sr.; brother of Marshall Lewellyn, Jr., and Melissa (Michael Wardrope) Lewellyn; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews and their children, as well as many extended family members and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Lewellyn. Brian had a passion for motorcycles and lived life to the fullest. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. August at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. Please consider a donation in Brian's honor to The at www.heart.org. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019