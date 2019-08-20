Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN LEWELLYN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN LEWELLYN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRIAN LEWELLYN Obituary
LEWELLYN BRIAN

Age 49, of South Park, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 16, 2019. Brian is survived by his loving father, Marshall Lewellyn, Sr.; brother of Marshall Lewellyn, Jr., and Melissa (Michael Wardrope) Lewellyn; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews and their children, as well as many extended family members and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Lewellyn. Brian had a passion for motorcycles and lived life to the fullest. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. August at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. Please consider a donation in Brian's honor to The at www.heart.org. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now