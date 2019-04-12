Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN LIMBACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN LIMBACH

Obituary Condolences

BRIAN LIMBACH Obituary
LIMBACH BRIAN

Of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on April 6, 2019, at age 59, surrounded by family and loved ones. An inspiration to everyone who knew him, Brian lived his life with incredible dignity as he battled a number of lifelong illnesses and complications under the care of many devoted caregivers. He was a graduate of Sewickley Academy and Duquesne University, and was the Pirates', Steelers', and Penguins' #1 fan. Brian was born on June 2, 1959, to Scott and Helen Jean Limbach, and is survived by brothers, Eric (Linda) of Moon Township and Mark (Carol) of Sewickley; niece, Nicola L. of Atlanta; nephews, Scott C. of Denver and Jason K. (Alison) of Orlando; and grandnephew, Jackson. Arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. Services and interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to The Children's Institute of Pittsburgh. Please add or view tributes at:


www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Download Now