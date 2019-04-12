LIMBACH BRIAN

Of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on April 6, 2019, at age 59, surrounded by family and loved ones. An inspiration to everyone who knew him, Brian lived his life with incredible dignity as he battled a number of lifelong illnesses and complications under the care of many devoted caregivers. He was a graduate of Sewickley Academy and Duquesne University, and was the Pirates', Steelers', and Penguins' #1 fan. Brian was born on June 2, 1959, to Scott and Helen Jean Limbach, and is survived by brothers, Eric (Linda) of Moon Township and Mark (Carol) of Sewickley; niece, Nicola L. of Atlanta; nephews, Scott C. of Denver and Jason K. (Alison) of Orlando; and grandnephew, Jackson. Arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. Services and interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to The Children's Institute of Pittsburgh. Please add or view tributes at:

www.beinhauer.com