BRIAN MICHAEL FITCHWELL


1960 - 2019
FITCHWELL BRIAN MICHAEL

August 21, 1960 – December 31, 2019. Suddenly on New Years Eve, Brian met our Heavenly Father and was embraced by his dad and big brother. He was 59 years old. Adored son of Leah Norinne Fitchwell and James Fitchwell (deceased); devoted brother of Jimmy Fitchwell (deceased), Peggy Fitchwell-Hill (Gary Hill), Craig Fitchwell (Chris), Ken Fitchwell (Donna). He so loved and would do anything for all of his family but had a special place in his heart for his niece and nephews, Jennifer, Camden, Devin, Alan, Tony, Jimmy and great-nephew, Malaki. His cousins, aunts and uncles meant the world to him. Family was everything to him. Family, and "Buddy" the family dog. Brian was a master of his craft, custom auto body refinisher and artist since getting his first compressor at 12-years old. He was highly recognized as a "Top Performer" by all his employers over the years: Valley Buick, Day Chevrolet Auto Body, Sherwin Williams as auto paint sales representative, and since 2006 GPC (Napa), where he became the Paint Technical representative for all of the Fayette Paint Services stores throughout the Pittsburgh area. Brian was instrumental in opening their stand-alone store in 2015 where he worked until his passing. Brian was also a devoted and highly skilled civil servant volunteering for many years as a Wilkins #3 Volunteer Fire Fighter, Paramedic, Deputy Fire Commissioner and Assistant Fire Marshall. Brian admired, respected and befriended Police Officers from Churchill, Forest Hills and Wilkins municipalities. Visitation will be held at JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREAMTORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek, PA 15145, 412-823-1950, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Fisher, 33 Lewin Lane, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. 


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
