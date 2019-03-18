Home

MUEHLMAN BRIAN

Age 65, of Ellwood City died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his residence. Born June 10, 1953 in Pittsburgh. Brian was a car consultant. He enjoyed competitive dirt track racing. An outdoors man, Brian enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife, Gail Krauss Muehlman; mother and stepfather, Margaret (Rex) Smith; daughter, Candi (Joe) Landles; stepdaughter, Becky Flagler; siblings, Connie Federbusch, Laurie (Ron) Mahen, and Mark (Pam) Muehlman; and nine grandchildren. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Paul Muehlman, and brother-in-law, Oscar Federbusch. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 20 from 2-8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Friends will also be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the blessing service at 11:30 a.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to:


marshallsfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
