William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Parish
St. Anne Church, 400 Hoodridge Drive
Pittsburgh, PA
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Swallow Hill Road
Pittsburgh, PA
BRIAN P. RAFFERTY Obituary
RAFFERTY BRIAN P.

Age 77, of Mount Lebanon formerly of Jackson, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Beloved husband for 52 years to Helen (Gleason) Rafferty; beloved son of the late Charles and Nellie (Kean) Rafferty; loving father of Mary (Brian) Roman and Brian (Susan) Rafferty; cherished PaPa of Ellie and Lizzie Roman, Dylan, Olivia and Abigail Rafferty; loving brother of Eileen (the late Dan) Dynan of Florence, SC and the late Liam, Kevin and Charlie Rafferty; also survived by dear nieces and nephews. Brian enjoyed woodworking, canoeing and kayaking. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and family man. Family and friends welcome Sunday, 2-6 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral Mass in St. Paul of the Cross Parish, St. Anne Church, Castle Shannon Monday, 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway Fl. 4, New York, NY 10006. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
