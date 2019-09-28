|
|
RAFFERTY BRIAN P.
Age 77, of Mount Lebanon formerly of Jackson, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Beloved husband for 52 years to Helen (Gleason) Rafferty; beloved son of the late Charles and Nellie (Kean) Rafferty; loving father of Mary (Brian) Roman and Brian (Susan) Rafferty; cherished PaPa of Ellie and Lizzie Roman, Dylan, Olivia and Abigail Rafferty; loving brother of Eileen (the late Dan) Dynan of Florence, SC and the late Liam, Kevin and Charlie Rafferty; also survived by dear nieces and nephews. Brian enjoyed woodworking, canoeing and kayaking. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and family man. Family and friends welcome Sunday, 2-6 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral Mass in St. Paul of the Cross Parish, St. Anne Church, Castle Shannon Monday, 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway Fl. 4, New York, NY 10006. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019