|
|
HORVATH BRIAN R.
Of Forest Hills, age 48, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Adored and beloved son of Marie (Powell) Horvath and his father, Andrew Horvath. Longtime boyfriend of Ginger Frawley. Dear brother of Drew Horvath and the late Dennis (surviving spouse, Karen) Horvath. Uncle of Kristi, Katie (who is also his Goddaughter), Matthew, Taylor, Anthony and Alyssa Horvath. Special nephew of Liz Powell. Brian is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Brian was a 1989 graduate of Central Catholic High School, a member of the I.B.E.W., Local #5, and a self-employed electrician. He was an avid golfer, sports fan and dirt bike and motorcycle riding enthusiast. Brian was best recollected as "The Life of the Party" and he was a kind and generous friend to all. Friends are welcome on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. and Monday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maurice Church on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made directly to Brian's family.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020