William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
BRIAN R. JOHNSON

BRIAN R. JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON BRIAN R.

Age 47, of Robinson Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband of Keith E. Walters; loving son of George Bassler and Sharon Voll; cherished brother of Debbie (Carl), Lou Lou (Lloyd), Georgie (Linda), Heather, Kurt (Meredith) and their daughter Georgia; beloved son-in-law of Don and Carol Walters; loving brother-in-law of Kenny (Rosie) and Linda (Sonny); also survived by nieces, nephews and his "Baby Girl" Lucy. Brian was featured in Whirl Magazine and has styled the likes of The Go-Go's and 98°. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Family and friends welcome Thursday 2-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 where Funeral Service will be held Friday 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
