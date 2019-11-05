|
JOHNSON BRIAN R.
Age 47, of Robinson Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband of Keith E. Walters; loving son of George Bassler and Sharon Voll; cherished brother of Debbie (Carl), Lou Lou (Lloyd), Georgie (Linda), Heather, Kurt (Meredith) and their daughter Georgia; beloved son-in-law of Don and Carol Walters; loving brother-in-law of Kenny (Rosie) and Linda (Sonny); also survived by nieces, nephews and his "Baby Girl" Lucy. Brian was featured in Whirl Magazine and has styled the likes of The Go-Go's and 98°. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Family and friends welcome Thursday 2-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 where Funeral Service will be held Friday 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019