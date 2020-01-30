|
KOTULA BRIAN S.
Brian S. Kotula, of West Newton, formerly of Eighty-Four, PA, peacefully at home, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, age 51, after a long courageous illness, beloved son of Betty Chovanec and the late Stephen R. Kotula; father of "Tigger" his cat; step-son of Linda Kotula; nephew of Marie and Chuck Chovanec, Kathy and Jerry Powell, Chris and Jack Kotula, Kathy and Pete Kotula, also several cousins. Brian was a long-time employee of Chuck Chovanec Auto Body in South Park. Visitation Saturday 12-4 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a blessing service will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020