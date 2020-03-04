BRIAN T. CURA (1972 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRIAN T. CURA.
Service Information
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
15211
(412)-381-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

CURA BRIAN T.

Age 47, of Mt. Washington, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Beloved son of William and Janet (Schneider) Cura; nephew of Sandra and Thomas Marshall, Thomas and Patricia Schneider; predeceased by grandparents, John and Theresa Cura, Thomas and Agnes Schneider; aunts and uncles, Robert and Theresa Church, Carl and Ann Cura and John Cura; also survived by two great-uncles and cousins. Visitations on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Friday 10 a.m. Interment Private. www.bruscofalvo.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.