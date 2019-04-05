PRICE BRIAN T.

Of Baldwin, on March 30, 2019. Brian was a US Navy Veteran and Mechanic for the Port Authority of Allegheny County. Loving father of Carole L. (Jesse) Wyland of Fredericktown; son of Rose Marie Price and the late Norman Price; cherished grandfather of Taylor, Jack, Lilly and Allison; brother of Denise (Gary) Rodgers of Jefferson, Duane Price of Armagh and Matt (Becky) Price of McDonald. Friends received on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m., at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394 where a Blessing Service will be held at 4:00 p.m., with Fr. Robert Alhin. Brian will be buried in The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10 a.m., with full Military Honors. Please share your memories and condolences at:

