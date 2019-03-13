|
KING BRIAN W.
Unexpectedly, on Monday, January 14th, 2019, at the age of 52, formerly of Greenfield. Son of William and the late Joan King; loving brother of Lisa (John) Goodwin, Edward, Kevin, and Robin King; uncle to Chris Valentino and Kyle King of Philadelphia; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be a private family viewing at EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rosalia Church at 10 a.m. on March 14th, 2019.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019