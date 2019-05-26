WERGER BRIDGET (HOLMES)

Age 66, of Allison Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 24, 2019. Born July 16, 1956 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Bertram and Helen (Kepec) Holmes. She was the loving wife of 44 years to Clyde Werger; mother of Katie (Steven) Youschak and Chris (April Almogabar) Werger; grandmother (Dia) to Sylvia and Helen Youschak and Oswald Werger; sister to Bertram (Barb) Holmes Jr., Melanie (Charles) Popovich, and Regina Holmes; sister-in-law to Nancy (Bob) Irion. She was a teacher in Hampton Township School District for many years. She taught hundreds of students her love of arts and crafts. Bridget was woman of unwavering faith in the Lord and she would want all those that loved her to find comfort in accepting that God's plan is not always our plan. Bridget's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at TIME LATER on Wednesday, May 29, at the St. Catherine Of Sweden Roman Catholic Church, Allison Park. The family suggests Memorial donations may be sent to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Bridget's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.