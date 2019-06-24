Home

More Obituaries for BROOKS LINDSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BROOKS M. "BUD" LINDSEY

BROOKS M. "BUD" LINDSEY Obituary
LINDSEY BROOKS M. "BUD"

Age 81, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of West View on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Beloved husband for 57 years of Marian Kendra; loving father of Mark (Debbie) Lindsey, David (Rosalind) Lindsey, and Jacqueline (Chuck) Halt; cherished grandfather of Julie, Casey, Mark, Brooks, Ellie, and David; great-grandfather of Elizabeth. Bud retired from People's Gas after a long career and went on to volunteer for St. Clair Hospital for many years. He enjoyed golfing and bowling and was active in the Mt. Lebanon Golf League, but he loved to spend time with his family most of all. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Rd. Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A blessing service will be held Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. in The Baptist Home Chapel, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 112 Washington Place #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019
