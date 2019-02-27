SAMSON BRUCE A.

Age 91, of Churchill, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019, at home. He was the beloved husband of the late Rose G. Samson (Woitasek), who died in 1990. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 15, 1927, son of the late Bierger Samson and Adelaide Bronzert Samson. He enlisted in the US Army as WWII was drawing to a close and served as a master sergeant in Belgium in the immediate post-war period. He was a graduate of the University of Delaware, class of 1950, where he majored in electrical engineering and was a member and captain of the varsity cross country and track and field teams. He spent his entire professional career with Westinghouse Electric Corporation. Following his retirement from there in 1986, he embarked on a second career as a volunteer. He spent countless hours crushing boxes at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, building sets in the theater department at the Community College of Allegheny County, and tutoring students in math at Woodland Hills High School. He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Melanie S. Tuttle and her husband, Charles, of Greensboro, NC; his sons, Glenn C. Samson of Somerville, MA, and Curtis O. Samson and his partner, Michelle Kuhns, of Churchill, PA; and grandsons, Jonathan S. Tuttle of Richmond, VA, and Benjamin C. Tuttle of Brooklyn, NY. He was predeceased by his son, Gerard B. Samson; his brother, Donald E. Samson; and his sister, Diana Samson Jost. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (Turtle Creek 412-823-1950). At his request, a funeral service will not be held. Donations may be made in his memory to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.