McNALLY BRUCE ALLEN

Age 79, of Brentwood, peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, February 22, 2019. Bruce will be truly missed by his two daughters, Liz Greives (Bill) and Kate Klein (Rick) and his former wife, Pat. Cherished brother of Barb Barnett (Ted) and Beth Miller (Sam). Pap Boop was loved dearly by his seven grandchildren - Anthony, Tom, Lauren and Lindsey Greives and Miranda, Tanner and Easton Klein. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence "Bud" and Betty McNally Loeffler (the late Louis). Bruce retired from Kopp Glass in 1998 after 33 years in sales and manufacturing. He attended Penn State University and was a lifelong Nittany Lion fan. Bruce graduated from Brentwood High School in 1957 and enjoyed spending time with his classmates and attending reunions. Bruce loved his scratch-off tickets, coffee and sweets, and was wonderful company to all who spent time with him. His sense of humor could brighten anyone's day. Family and friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday from 3-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the Brentwood High School Alumni Association c/o PO Box 97705, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.