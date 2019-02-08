Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Age 55 of Murrysville, passed away on February 7, 2019. Beloved brother of Wendy K. (the late Ronald) Stier and Mark (Sue) Patterson. Loving companion of Rita Ann Holtman. Cherished step-father of Anastasia (the late Garrett) Schaeffer, Jeffrey Holtman, Joshua Holtman, Sr., Stephanie (Donald) Berkey, Bethany Imm, Nickolas Imm, and Jeremy Imm. Proud grandfather of 10. Uncle of Liz (Aaron) Santavicca, the late Sara Anne Stier, and three grandnieces. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Elizabeth "Betty" (Davidson) Patterson. Bruce honorably served in the US Navy during the Gulf War, and most recently worked as an overnight shift manager at Community Market. He was an avid sports fan, and especially loved the Steelers and Penguins. Most importantly, he always looked forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren. Family and friends will be received Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/ PLUM CHAPEL) corner of (445) Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A funeral service will be held Monday, 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Miracle League of Western PA at www.mlwpa.org or a .


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
