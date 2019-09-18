Home

McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Ken Mawr United Presbyterian Church
BRUCE E. STEMPLEWSKI


1959 - 2019
BRUCE E. STEMPLEWSKI Obituary
STEMPLEWSKI BRUCE E.

Age 60, of Robinson Twp., passed on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Survived by his mother Rose (Evans) Stemplewski; his brother Paul Stemplewski and sister-in-law Dany Stemplewski;  Family and friends are welcome to attend the Funeral Service 1:00 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Ken Mawr United Presbyterian Church. Bruce will be remembered for his love of family, biking and sailing. Arrangements entrusted to MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Kennedy Twp. mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
