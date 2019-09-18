|
STEMPLEWSKI BRUCE E.
Age 60, of Robinson Twp., passed on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Survived by his mother Rose (Evans) Stemplewski; his brother Paul Stemplewski and sister-in-law Dany Stemplewski; Family and friends are welcome to attend the Funeral Service 1:00 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Ken Mawr United Presbyterian Church. Bruce will be remembered for his love of family, biking and sailing. Arrangements entrusted to MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Kennedy Twp. mcdermottfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019