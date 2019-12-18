|
|
HIGGINBOTHAM BRUCE EDWARD
Age 77, of Upper St. Clair, formerly of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home. Beloved husband of Darlene Higginbotham for 48 years; loving father of Bruce R. (Mary Anne) Higginbotham, Elley A. (Todd) Beatty, and Amanda J. Higginbotham; proud grandfather of Bruce Edward Higginbotham II, Kacie Beatty, Brynn Beatty and Gianna Beatty; caring brother of Karen (the late Gary) Smith; brother-in-law of David and Robert Bonazza; uncle of Jennifer and Brian Smith. Bruce was born on May 15, 1942, in Bryn Mawr, PA to late Robert and Peggy Higginbotham. He was raised in Farmingdale, NY and graduated from Farmingdale Senior High School. Bruce received his Bachelor's degree in Finance from Hofstra University, and then served in the U.S. Army. He started his career at Ford Motor Company and became an entrepreneur in the Energy Industry, where he retired at Castle Gas Inc. in 2007. Bruce was an avid golfer and a member of the South Hills and Shadow Wood Country Clubs. He was a collector of WWII memorabilia. Bruce also enjoyed reading, traveling, playing cards and most of all enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Friday 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , or the , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019