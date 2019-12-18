Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Resources
More Obituaries for BRUCE HIGGINBOTHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUCE EDWARD HIGGINBOTHAM


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRUCE EDWARD HIGGINBOTHAM Obituary
HIGGINBOTHAM BRUCE EDWARD

Age 77, of Upper St. Clair, formerly of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home. Beloved husband of Darlene Higginbotham for 48 years; loving father of Bruce R. (Mary Anne) Higginbotham, Elley A. (Todd) Beatty, and Amanda J. Higginbotham; proud grandfather of Bruce Edward Higginbotham II, Kacie Beatty, Brynn Beatty and Gianna Beatty; caring brother of Karen (the late Gary) Smith; brother-in-law of David and Robert Bonazza; uncle of Jennifer and Brian Smith. Bruce was born on May 15, 1942, in Bryn Mawr, PA to late Robert and Peggy Higginbotham. He was raised in Farmingdale, NY and graduated from Farmingdale Senior High School. Bruce received his Bachelor's degree in Finance from Hofstra University, and then served in the U.S. Army. He started his career at Ford Motor Company and became an entrepreneur in the Energy Industry, where he retired at Castle Gas Inc. in 2007. Bruce was an avid golfer and a member of the South Hills and Shadow Wood Country Clubs. He was a collector of WWII memorabilia. Bruce also enjoyed reading, traveling, playing cards and most of all enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Friday 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , or the , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRUCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now