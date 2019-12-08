|
SCHALL BRUCE G.
Bruce G. Schall, 61, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home with family by his side. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 24, 1958 son of Gordon Schall and and the late Wanda Miller Schall. Bruce was a graduate of Langley High School. He worked as a tool and die operator for Jennison Corp. He enjoyed Harley Davidsons, trains and birds. In addition to his father left to cherish Bruce's memory are his son Joshua Schall of Pittsburgh, PA and sister, Tammy Pyeritz of Markleysburg, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, PA. Per Bruce's request there will be no public viewing. Donations in memory of Bruce, can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, PO Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019