WHISNER BRUCE G.
Age 51, of Monroeville, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Husband of Monica Whisner; loving father of Nataly and Abigail Whisner; loving brother of Robert (Anne Marie) Whisner, Vaughn (Kellie) Whisner, Sheila (Richard) Harris. He is also survived by nephews, Justin, Adam, Jacob; and great-niece, Melody. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace Robert Whisner, Sr. and Barbara Ann Zischkau; and brother, Carl Douglas Whisner. He went on multiple mission trips, and he was instrumental with designing through the earth communication for the mining industry. He was a very devoted father and was a faithful member of the New Covenant Presbyterian Church. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2225 Grandview Ave., Monroeville. Everyone Please Meet at the Church. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital at www.givetochildrens.org or by calling 412-692-3900. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019