Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
403 Grandview Ave
Mt Washington, PA
BRUCE JOSEPH BARAN

BRUCE JOSEPH BARAN Obituary
BARAN BRUCE JOSEPH

Age 68, of Mt. Washington, on Saturday July 20, 2019. Son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Baran.  He is survived by brothers, Ward and Dennis Baran; predeceased by brother, Douglas Baran and sister, Denise Baran Redlinger; brother-in-law of David Redlinger; uncle of Jessica, Joe and Carli. No Visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Mount Church, 403 Grandview Ave., Mt Washington. Arrangements entrusted to BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC.,  Mt Washington (412-381-2323). www.bruscofalvo.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
