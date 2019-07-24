|
BARAN BRUCE JOSEPH
Age 68, of Mt. Washington, on Saturday July 20, 2019. Son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Baran. He is survived by brothers, Ward and Dennis Baran; predeceased by brother, Douglas Baran and sister, Denise Baran Redlinger; brother-in-law of David Redlinger; uncle of Jessica, Joe and Carli. No Visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Mount Church, 403 Grandview Ave., Mt Washington. Arrangements entrusted to BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Mt Washington (412-381-2323). www.bruscofalvo.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019