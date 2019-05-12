GRAY BRUCE M.

Age 70, of North Versailles, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born April 27, 1949, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Edwin and Alice Gray. He was a Navy veteran that went onto work as a supervisor at the Westinghouse plant in East Pittsburgh, before working for the State of Pennsylvania in the welfare office in McKeesport. He was a member of the Elks in North Huntingdon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leslie "Skip" Gray. He is survived by his loving wife of over 47 years, Janice Gray; children, Jack (Jennifer) D'Amico, Tara (Michael) Barone, John (Meredith) Gray, and Jason (Andrea) Gray; and grandchildren McKenzie Gray, Victoria Barone, Theodore "Teddy" Gray, Charlize "Charlie" Gray, and Michael Barone. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Everyone will gather at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday for a funeral service with Rev. Eric Dennis officiating. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park in Monroeville. For online condolences please visit snyderfuneralservices.com.